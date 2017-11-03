Deutsche Boerse: Regulatory Reporting Hub: first reporting solution launched

The EMIR reporting solution comprises all EMIR II-relevant reporting features including an interface to the trade repository REGIS-TR. This new service is already used by a number of bank clients. With this solution, Deutsche Börse supports the Hub's users in meeting their EMIR revised technical standards reporting obligation, which took effect on 1 November.

"The next step is now to finalize our complete set of MiFID II/MiFIR solutions. The November releases will introduce new functionalities for OTC trade, transaction and commodity derivatives position reporting as well as for our services for systematic internalisers," said Georg Gross, Head of Regulatory Services at Deutsche Börse.

Recently, Deutsche Börse Group entered into partnerships with Risk Focus and its software subsidiary, RegTek.Solutions, as well as with SmartStream to provide key system components for the Regulatory Reporting Hub. Users have already been able to test the offering via a pilot programme for some weeks, in advance of production launch.

Deutsche Börse Group bundles its solutions for regulatory compliance on one platform - the Regulatory Reporting Hub. The Hub enables sell-side and buy-side clients as well as corporates and trading venues to meet their regulatory obligations - including publication requirements and reporting to all relevant national competent authorities (NCAs), covering multiple regulations.