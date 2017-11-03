Cboe buys Silexx Financial Systems assets

The acquisition will provide Cboe customers with an additional channel to access data, analytics and trade execution tools across equity, options and futures markets worldwide.

Currently, through Silexx's broker-neutral network, buy- and sell-side customers can access more than 40 global markets, including in Europe and Asia. With the Silexx OEMS, users can trade multiple asset classes across multiple global markets from one platform.

John Deters, Cboe Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Multi-Asset Solutions, said: "We expect the Silexx technology to serve as an optimized platform for new products brought to the marketplace and future enhancements to market data and trading services offerings."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.