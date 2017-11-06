Panopticon 16.5 delivers new analytics optimized for electronic trading firms

Bedford, Mass - Datawatch Corporation has announced the general availability of Panopticon 16.5. The latest version of the Panopticon real-time visual analytics platform which aims to help capital markets firms operate more efficiently.

Investment banks, hedge funds, asset managers and mid-tier firms deploy Panopticon to monitor equity, fixed income and foreign exchange trading activity and visually backtest trading algorithms. The platform also enables users to identify anomalies during the trading day to take immediate action - reducing reliance on end-of-day reports.

New features of Panopticon 16.5 include: