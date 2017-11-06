Panopticon 16.5 delivers new analytics optimized for electronic trading firms
First Published 6th November 2017
Latest version enables capital markets firms to comply with MiFID II/MiFIR and enhances support for Apache Kafka
Bedford, Mass - Datawatch Corporation has announced the general availability of Panopticon 16.5. The latest version of the Panopticon real-time visual analytics platform which aims to help capital markets firms operate more efficiently.
Investment banks, hedge funds, asset managers and mid-tier firms deploy Panopticon to monitor equity, fixed income and foreign exchange trading activity and visually backtest trading algorithms. The platform also enables users to identify anomalies during the trading day to take immediate action - reducing reliance on end-of-day reports.
New features of Panopticon 16.5 include:
- The ability to connect to Elastic, InfluxDB, Spark and RabbitMQ data sources.
- Improved connectivity for Apache Kafka, MongoDB, TREP-RT, Kx kdb+, Kx kdb+ Tick, SAP ESP, Web Sockets, JSON, Apache Cassandra, RESTful Calls, XMLA and MDX.
- New visualizations, including Waterfall, Funnel, Donut Gauge and Time Surface, plus enhancements to Panopticon's complete visualization library, which facilitates faster analysis of trading data.
- Performance improvements, which can reduce bandwidth consumption for web-based users, provide a more responsive web client and improve PDF reporting.