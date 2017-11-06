The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Seaborn Networks and IOX subsea route connects USA, South America, S.Africa and India

Strategic Alliance of Seaborn's Seabras-1 + SABR + IOX to connect three BRICS countries and Mauritius to the United States

Boston and Mauritius - Seaborn Networks and IOX Cable have entered into a joint provisioning agreement to provide a subsea fiber optic route between the U.S and India that will interconnect in South Africa and Brazil.

This path connecting the U.S. with three BRICS countries and Mauritius will aims to provide a more secure route between these markets by providing fewer hops through fewer countries than existing alternative routes.

The Seabras-1 + SABR + IOX System route will be available exclusively through Seaborn and IOX.

