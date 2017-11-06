Smartkarma raises Series B round led by Sequoia

Singapore - Smartkarma, the Asia based provider of independent investment research, has closed a Series B round of financing led by Sequoia India, which brings the company's total funding to US $21 million.

Smartkarma will use the funds to strengthen its network of independent Insight Providers, augmenting the tools and features on the platform, as well as offering further services beyond the published content currently available.

The additional funding will also support Smartkarma's international expansion. In September, Smartkarma launched a UK office, which will serve as a hub to build out its independent research analyst community in Europe and support its buy-side investor clientele.