CoInvestor provides first digital access for advisers into LendInvest's Real Estate Opportunity Fund

CoInvestor, the alternative assets platform, has been chosen by LendInvest Capital as a preferred method for UK advisers to invest in its Luxembourg-domiciled Real Estate Opportunity Fund.

The £130 million lending fund enables investors to participate in a diverse pool of real estate-backed loans originated and underwritten by LendInvest's underwriting team. The fund aims to deliver a sustainable, uncorrelated income yield to its investors with strong downside protection.

CoInvestor's online platform streamlines access to LendInvest's Real Estate Opportunity Fund for advisory firms and investors allocating to alternative assets via the platform.

Funds in this asset class had previously been difficult to access directly for advisers with manual application processes that are both time consuming and complex.

CoInvestor intends to bring alternative assets into the mainstream by removing paperwork and allowing advisers to allocate online. By applying digitally, advisers can access improved investor reporting and see their clients' full range of alternative investments, all in one place, with standardised performance information.