NFEx Markets chooses Scila for market surveillance

NFEx Markets, the new London-based market for base metals trading has signed a contract with Scila AB the Stockholm-based fintech company, to implement Scila Surveillance, a market surveillance solution designed to identify insider trading and market manipulation in real time.

Scila provides market surveillance solutions to a range of financial industry firms, including exchanges, regulators and trading firms. Exchanges using Scila technology include Deutsche Börse, New York Stock Exchange, and the London Stock Exchange.