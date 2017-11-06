NFEx Markets chooses Scila for market surveillance

The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

First Published 6th November 2017

NFEx Markets contracts with Scila for market surveillance

NFEx Markets, the new London-based market for base metals trading has signed a contract with Scila AB the Stockholm-based fintech company, to implement Scila Surveillance, a market surveillance solution designed to identify insider trading and market manipulation in real time.

Scila provides market surveillance solutions to a range of financial industry firms, including exchanges, regulators and trading firms. Exchanges using Scila technology include Deutsche Börse, New York Stock Exchange, and the London Stock Exchange.

