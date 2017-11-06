China and Australia regulators sign FinTech agreement

The Agreement provides a framework for information sharing between the two regulators on emerging market trends and developments, as well as regulatory developments pertaining to innovation in financial services. This will enable the CSRC and ASIC to keep abreast of fintech activity in each other's jurisdictions, and help to inform domestic regulatory approaches in the context of a rapidly changing global financial environment.

In recognition of the importance of regulators keeping pace with the fintech industry, the Agreement also specifically provides that the CSRC and ASIC will collaborate through sharing information on regulatory technology ('regtech') trials.

Download the Information Sharing Co-operation Agreement