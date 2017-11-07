FOREX.com introduces service enhancements to its UK service
First Published 7th November 2017
Enhancements include an expanded set of global FX and CFD Markets, the introduction of equity CFD trading, upgraded trading platform & mobile apps and reduced pricing on FX and indices
FOREX.com, the retail forex brand of GAIN Capital Holdings, has announced an upgrade to its FCA-regulated service in the U.K., featuring an expanded set of markets including new forex, index and commodity CFDs, and the introduction of CFD trading on US and UK equities.
The expanded market set is supported by the introduction of a new multi-asset trading platform and new versions of mobile trading apps for iOS and Android devices featuring new functionality and trading tools, including hedging capabilities, guaranteed stop loss orders, and enhanced account alerts.
FOREX.com now offers its customers in the UK and Europe:
- Access to over 180 global markets including 84 FX markets, 17 indices and 11 commodity CFDs
- Trading on 65 US and UK equity CFDs, such as Amazon, Netflix and Barclays
- Reduced pricin, and fixed spreads on Indices as low as 1pt during market hours
- A suite of trading platforms supporting the needs of traders across desktop, web and mobile, as well as continued support for Metatrader 4 platform