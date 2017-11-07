FOREX.com introduces service enhancements to its UK service

FOREX.com, the retail forex brand of GAIN Capital Holdings, has announced an upgrade to its FCA-regulated service in the U.K., featuring an expanded set of markets including new forex, index and commodity CFDs, and the introduction of CFD trading on US and UK equities.

The expanded market set is supported by the introduction of a new multi-asset trading platform and new versions of mobile trading apps for iOS and Android devices featuring new functionality and trading tools, including hedging capabilities, guaranteed stop loss orders, and enhanced account alerts.

FOREX.com now offers its customers in the UK and Europe: