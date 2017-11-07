ITRS offers real-time monitoring of ICE Data Services' Consolidated Feed

ITRS is to offer real-time monitoring capabilities for clients using ICE Data Services' Consolidated Feed, which provides access to global content from more than 450 markets through one normalized real-time data feed.

By providing real-time monitoring of ICE Data Services' Consolidated Feed, ITRS Geneos can help businesses satisfy their regulatory requirements and enable insight into the broad data sets which power financial institutions.

ITRS Geneos measures timeliness of the data from point of consumption to point of publication. It can proactively alert against any increases in latency that are outside expected parameters by monitoring the real-time feeds, distributed systems and applications that provide the data.