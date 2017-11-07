Charles River and OpenDoor expand fixed income liquidity access

Boston - Charles River Development has formalized a partnership with OpenDoor Securities to provide asset managers with access to OpenDoor's all-to-all market-based solution for off-the-run US Treasuries and TIPS, directly from the Charles River Investment Management Solution.

Under the agreement, Charles River clients will be able to participate in OpenDoor's daily anonymous auctions from their trading blotter.

The market-based solution hosts multiple, anonymous trading auctions, concentrating liquidity at certain times of the day. The platform provides traders and institutions with anonymous, session-based trading through a dealer-sponsored model with zero information leakage.