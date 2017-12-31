Cboe Global Markets CFO to retire
First Published 7th November 2017
Alan Dean, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer to retire after 38 years with company; Brian Schell, Deputy CFO, succeeds Dean
Cboe Global Markets has announced the planned retirement of its Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Treasurer, Alan Dean, at the end of December 31, 2017, after 38 years of service to the company. Cboe plans to promote Brian Schell, currently Deputy CFO, to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Treasurer, effective January 1, 2018.
Dean joined Cboe in 1979 and has served in his current capacity since 1988. Schell joined Cboe as part of the company's acquisition of Bats Global Markets (Bats) earlier this year. He joined Bats as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in 2011.