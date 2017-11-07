Asset Control deploys DataStax to develop new cloud-deployed market and reference data platform

London and Santa Clara - DataStax, a provider of data management for cloud applications, and Asset Control have announced that DataStax Enterprise (DSE) is powering the development of Asset Control's new cloud-deployed, NoSQL financial data management platform.



The use of DSE aims to reduce the time to delivery of critical data to Asset Control customers, which include ING, Standard Chartered, Erste Group, The World Bank, Commerzbank and Raiffeisen Bank. The data layer that DSE provides allows Asset Control business and operational users to search, acquire, and store market data, including sources that do not require a traditional mastering process, such us alternative data sets, proprietary data, and others.

"By leveraging new technologies, such as Apache Cassandra, Spark, and enterprise Solr search as well as security as part of the standard functionality of DataStax Enterprise, we are raising the bar in scalability and data transfer performance and at the same time providing clients with powerful tools to manipulate ­this data," said Mark Hepsworth, CEO of Asset Control.