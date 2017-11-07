LiquidityEdge launches off-the-run US Treasuries trading with Barclays and Credit Suisse

New York, London - Electronic US Treasuries trading venue LiquidityEdge has launched the first fully electronic aggregated streaming service for off-the-run USTs. Three primary dealers including Barclays and Credit Suisse have signed up as liquidity providers and are actively streaming prices on the platform.

Participants can continue to trade on-the-run USTs from the same platform with additional liquidity providers, tackling the bifurcation that has traditionally fragmented the two markets.

The new off-the-runs service on LiquidityEdge offers bilateral, customisable peer-to-peer executable streaming prices on a fully disclosed basis, delivering uninterrupted access to off-the-run liquidity across the curve throughout the trading day

Nichola Hunter, COO of LiquidityEdge, comments: "Our network of participants can now access off-the-run liquidity from three of the largest banks in the world. By facilitating access to both on-the-runs and off-the-runs on the same screen, we are offering participants a direct solution to the challenge they face in attempting to access multiple fragmented pools of liquidity."