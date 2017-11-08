Avelacom launches PoP in ASX's Australian Liquidity Centre

Moscow, Russia - Avelacom, a provider of connectivity and IT infrastructure solutions, has launched a new point of presence (PoP) in the Australian Security Exchange's (ASX) Australian Liquidity Centre (ALC).

The initiative is designed to provide access to Australian capital markets over a single, low-latency network that also connects trading venues in Asia Pacific, Middle East, Europe and North America.

Avelacom will serve as an official Network Service Provider (NSP) within the ALC and will provide ALC members with integrated multi-market solutions, including network connectivity, cloud and IT infrastructure managed services, irrespective of their global location.

Aleksey Larichev, Managing Director of Avelacom said: "While the most common trading geographies connecting into ASX are Chicago, Singapore, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and New York, increasing demand from Indian and some Middle Eastern countries to access Australia's financial markets led Avelacom to extend its geographical reach via the new PoP in Australia."

Avelacom's best-in-market roundtrip latencies to/from Sydney:

Sydney, ALC <> London - 240.1 ms

Sydney, ALC <> Mumbai - 137.3 ms

Sydney, ALC <> Tel Aviv - 205.0 ms

Sydney, ALC <> Tokyo - 98.96 ms