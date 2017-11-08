Flow Traders enters FX market with MarketFactory

Amsterdam and New York - Flow Traders, a liquidity provider specializing in exchange traded products (ETPs), and MarketFactory, an FX technology platform, have announced a partnership that will enable investors to trade FX directly with Flow Traders on FX trading venues.

Robbert Sijbrandij, Head of FX, Flow Traders said: "This cooperation will enable counterparties to directly trade FX more effectively and efficiently than ever before, creating a more level playing field for investors."