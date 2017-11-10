Tullet Prebon suffers network outage

London - In a statement earlier today Tullett Prebon, part of TP ICAP Group, said it had suffered a network outage at 4.50pm GMT yesterday.

"As of 7am GMT today, significant progress has been made in diagnosing the problem and initiating recovery. It is a network outage and not a cyber-attack. The incident has impacted the customers across Tullett Prebon businesses. However, substantially all of ICAP's businesses remain unaffected. Regulators and our customers have been informed, and any transactions impacted by the outage have been identified and managed accordingly."

The company said it hoped to have the issue resolved during the course of today.