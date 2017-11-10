SIX restructures, appoints new CEO

The Board of Directors of SIX has announced strategic and organizational changes. SIX will focus on infrastructure services for its shareholders and the financial centre in securities, payments services and financial information. SIX will also launch a CHF 50 million venture fund and establish dedicated units to develop services to cover specific shareholder requirements.

Jos Dijsselhof, who will begin his role as CEO of SIX from the start of 2018, will succeed Urs Rüegsegger, who announced in May that he would step down.

The main elements of the realignment are: