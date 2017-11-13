China Telecom and TransTeleCom launch first 100G link between Asia and Europe

Hong Kong - China Telecom and TransTeleCom (ТТК), a Russian telecommunications company, have developed the first transit telecommunication route connecting China and Europe based on100G ULH (Ultra Long Haul) DWDM technology. As part of the project, the companies have constructed a new 100Gbps gateway interface on the border between the two countries, the Chinese city of Manzhouli and in the Russian city of Zabaikalsk.

China Telecom is committed to building the new Digital Silk Road that connects Asia and Europe. From the Information Highway between Asia and Europe which launched in 2013, to the latest 100G Asia-Europe terrestrial cable service in 2017, China Telecom's network runs from China to Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and Central Asia countries, and reaches the Atlantic through Switzerland, Germany and the U.K.

One section of the network, launched by China Telecom in partnership with TKK, will be the industry's longest 100G terrestrial cable currently, and will be ready for service by the end of this year.