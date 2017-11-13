Exegy supports Virtu Financial's Systematic Internaliser and IOI feeds

Exegy has announced the availability of new feed handlers for Virtu Financial's Systematic Internaliser (SI) and Indications of Interest (IOI) data feeds, enabling transparent access to Virtu's liquidity in European and US equities and ETFs.

"The addition of SI and IOI feed handlers to low-latency market data equips our customers with additional tools to achieve the highest quality execution for a broader range of internal and client needs. Specifically, it allows them to tap into new opportunities enabled by the MiFID II SI regime," says Exegy chief executive officer James O'Donnell.

"This is an important step enabling market makers to provide firm quotes efficiently and transparently to a broader range of market participants," says Christiaan Scholtes, Head of EMEA Markets at Virtu Financial.