ULLINK and NeoXam join forces for electronic trading services

First Published 14th November 2017

NeoXam becomes latest partner to join ULLINK's NYFIX Capital Markets Connectivity Utility

ULLINK and NeoXam, a provider of data management and transaction software solutions for the financial industry, have extended their collaboration.

Already an Order and Execution Management (OEM) partner of ULLINK, NeoXam integrates and distributes ULLINK's APPIA FIX engine within its solution, NeoXam Manager. The expanded partnership gives NeoXam customers turnkey access to the NYFIX trading community, removing the need for customers to build their own connectivity solutions.

