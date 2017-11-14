FS-ISAC and MAS to strengthen cyber information sharing across nine countries

The Regional Centre in Singapore has been set up to fight cybercrime. The Centre currently supports 49 financial institutions across nine Asia Pacific countries1.

To help its Asia Pacific members stay ahead of cybercrime in the region, the Centre provides 24/7 local and global coverage with threat information sharing, actionable intelligence, as well as tools and resources to respond to incidents. Members can also access regional meetings, regionally-focused monthly threat calls, webinars on hot topics, cybersecurity training and summits.

FS-ISAC has also signed a memorandum of understanding with Temasek Polytechnic to provide internship opportunities for the Polytechnic's students. Students will be exposed to real world cyber threats to build up their skills in cybersecurity. This initiative supports the financial services industry transformation map initiative to build a local pipeline of specialised IT talent for the financial services sector, including in the area of cybersecurity.

1 The nine Asia Pacific countries are Australia, India, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.