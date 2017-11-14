TNS expands portfolio with new cloud connectivity services

Transaction Network Services (TNS) has announced a new connectivity solution designed to provide access to a range of cloud services, including those from the major cloud providers.

The solution facilitates connectivity to the cloud as well as from a firm's presence in the cloud to TNS' financial community which includes more than 2,000 endpoints. Where cloud providers use a regional set up, TNS Secure Cloud Connect enables cross-region connectivity to help make the infrastructure more efficient and redundant.

The TNS Secure Cloud Connect service includes monitoring, full management and a range of security features. It utilizes telco circuits which offer high bandwidth, diversity, full redundancy and high-end resilient equipment.