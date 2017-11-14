BTIG adds David Hobert to Foreign Exchange trading team

BTIG has announced that David Hobert has joined the firm's Foreign Exchange (FX) team. Based in New York, Mr. Hobert will help to expand BTIG's global FX sales presence, and will focus on developing new business. He will report to Alan Circle and Martin Ferraro, Managing Directors and Co-Heads of Foreign Exchange Trading at BTIG.

Mr. Hobert joins BTIG's Foreign Exchange team as a Managing Director. Prior to BTIG, he spent several years in a senior Business Development role at Autonomy Capital. Previously, Mr. Hobert held management and sales roles in New York and London including Head of Emerging Market Sales at UBS and RBC, and Head of Local Market Sales at Lehman Brothers.