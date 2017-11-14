Thomson Reuters' reference data solutions address MiFID II requirements

Thomson Reuters has enhanced its reference-data capabilities, available on its integrated data and analytics delivery platform, DataScope. Thomson Reuters DataScope will deliver key regulatory content and will link crucial information, such as reference data, corporate actions, entity data, end-of-day data and intraday data to help customers meet MiFID II requirements.

In order to be compliant with MiFID II requirements investment professionals will be required to have suitable risk models that safeguard against risk exposure. For the best value across the trading and investment cycle, market participants will also require a complete overview of the entire non-equity trading lifecycle. The aggregation of market and reference data is central to ensuring this overview is possible.

Given the new Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities (FICC) requirements under MiFID II, many of the inter-dealer and dealer-to-client platforms will have to formalize their status, either as a Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) or an Organized Trading Facility (OTF), and, as such, will have to publish trade data in a consistent manner. The Thomson Reuters MiFID II capabilities will also include reference data on equities, warrants, options, futures, commodities, funds, government/corporate bonds, CMOs, municipals, and OTC derivatives.