Nomura identifies eight start-ups under India FinTech program

Nomura, Asia's global investment bank, has hosted a demo day for start-ups chosen as part of the 'Voyager - Nomura FinTech Partnership' program in India. The program was launched earlier this year to build innovative solutions for Capital Markets and Investment Banking (CMIB) that can be deployed across the firm and financial services industry.

Eight start-ups were selected from over 150 global applicants that collaborated with Nomura over a 10-week period to develop "Proof of Concepts". The start-ups showcased a range of banking solutions including those for client on-boarding, business intelligence & market insights, enhanced risk & control, and human resources management, using emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), anomaly detection, natural language processing (NLP), natural language generation (NLG) and chatbots.

Selected start-ups worked closely with Nomura, leveraged its domain expertise and utilized the Nomura Innovation Centre (NICe) throughout the program.

Nomura collaborated with PwC as a strategic program partner, and Google, IBM, Amazon Internet Services Pvt. Ltd. and Let's Talk Payments to bring industry expertise to the Voyager program.

The following eight start-ups showcased their solutions to Nomura executives and clients, as well as senior representatives from the FinTech community.

Datum Solutions

Datum Solutions specializes in enterprise content management, business process management and intelligent process automation, leveraging AI, ML and NLP.

Recommender Labs

Recommender Labs employs ML algorithms with AI-based analytics, chatbots and games to generate personalized recommendations for FinTech, customer experience, human resources.

Senseforth

Senseforth is a human-like conversation platform built on AI and NLP. Senseforth mimics human cognitive abilities in reading, comprehending, interpreting and actionizing user intent.

Simility

Simility provides banks, wallets, acquirers, issuers, etc. a data lake approach to fraud fighting, combining ML models with rules and behavioral analytics to provide a high efficacy solution.

Stride.ai

Stride.ai mimics human intelligence at scale and applies its proprietary AI and NLP platform on textual data to intelligently automate enterprise processes.

Surukam

Surukam is among India's first AI-based legal start-ups which provide a solution to assist legal teams in contract extraction, knowledge management and collaboration.



Tookitaki

Tookitaki provides an ML platform to build and optimize workflows for financial institutions, primarily in operational risk and compliance.

vPhrasevPhrase's AI product Phrazor summarizes data and gives key insights in a few bullet points ensuring companies spend less time in analysis and more time in making decisions.