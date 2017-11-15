Open Vector and Volante partner for open banking

Volante Technologies, a provider of software for the integration, processing and orchestration of payments and financial messages on premise or as a cloud service, has announced its partnership with Open Vector, an advisory firm specialising in providing open banking consultancy services.

Volante's VolPay Channel: Open Banking solution enables banks to integrate their back office servicing applications, including payment engines and core banking applications, with the front-end API management layer that provides managed access to the bank's environment via defined APIs.

The integration that VolPay Channel: Open Banking provides includes the management and orchestration of the potentially complex two-way communication between the API layer and the banking systems environment.