NICE Actimize launches trade reconstruction solution

New Jersey - Rapid trade reconstruction is mandated by the MiFID II, MAR, Code of Conduct and Dodd-Frank regulations, and in most cases with a demanding 72-hour turnaround. To address these and other rigorous trading compliance requirements, NICE Actimize is adding a new Trade Reconstruction module to its Holistic Surveillance portfolio.

The new Trade Reconstruction solution features advanced machine-learning analytics to classify and understand the content based on previous examples and patented automated correlation capabilities to link trade executions to trade conversations that can cut trade reconstruction time and improve responsiveness to regulators.