LiquidityBook announces LBX Outsourced Trader

New York - LiquidityBook, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based provider of buy- and sell-side trading solutions, has announced the launch of LBX Outsourced Trader. The POEMS (portfolio, order and execution management system) with fully integrated FIX connectivity has been developed specifically with the unique needs of an outsourced trading firm - who share elements of both a buy- and sell-side trading desk - in mind.

Like all LiquidityBook's trading solutions, LBX Outsourced Trader is built on a single source code and not an amalgamation of various acquired components. It offers:

Global, multi-asset trading capabilities providing advanced OMS functionality - including Order and Ticket Staging, Auto Marking, Position Uploads and Stock Locate - all tailored to users' specific workflow needs.

Flexible order entry allowing email, text or IM orders to be converted to FIX, ready for execution on any venue or by any counterparty.

A full suite of risk and reporting tools, enabling users to meet client- and regulatory compliance mandates.

Integration with all major vendors, primes, custodians and executing brokers, providing a flow of order information throughout the trade lifecycle.

Fully SaaS-based model providing deployment and management, and the ability to trade anywhere with hot failover and backup capabilities.

Fully managed FIX connectivity services - supporting all versions of FIX - for accessing all counterparties across 80 markets globally.

The Platform is currently in use by multiple industry-leading outsourced trading firms, including JonesTrading.