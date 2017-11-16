Startupbootcamp FinTech and Rainmaking introduce Rainmaking Colab

London and New York - Rainmaking Colab aims to create meaningful engagement and the opportunity for collaborative projects between incumbents and FinTech companies. It will connect post-seed startups with proven technology and business models, to the right people within established organisations who are ready for commercial arrangements.

Rainmaking Colab is supported by industry partners including Lloyds Banking Group, Mastercard, Rabobank and Santander, as well as Addleshaw Goddard (UK) and WilmerHale (US) as the program's legal partners. By working together and learning as part of a trusted peer group, the partners can access: in-depth industry analysis around each theme; proof of concepts (PoCs); pilot projects and collaboration opportunities within the sectors of financial services most relevant to their business.



Nektarios Liolios, Startupbootcamp FinTech co-founder and partner at Rainmaking said: "Within a set theme, our analysts will work with the startups and the corporates to really understand their needs, ensuring that the startups speak to the right people within the right part of an organisation, and have engagement that will ideally lead to a commercial arrangement."

Nektarios Liolios will serve as the program's CEO and Helene Panzarino, FinTech entrepreneur and former commercial banker, joins as the program's Managing Director.