Visible Alpha acquires Alpha Exchange

New York - Visible Alpha has announced the acquisition of Alpha Exchange, a research discovery and management platform for investment professionals. The addition of Alpha Exchange's technology platform to Visible Alpha's existing services is intended to create a unified consumption and collaboration experience across research reports, analyst models and corporate access events backed by a robust compliance framework.

Visible Alpha's helps investment firms become MiFID II compliant with research tracking and valuation tools, while enabling idea discovery through its analyst model and deep consensus platform. Currently, more than 80 firms with a combined $14 trillion in AUM are using a combination of these tools.

"Alpha Exchange brings innovative, cutting-edge technology to the way research can be managed, discovered and shared," said Scott Rosen, CEO of Visible Alpha. "With the Alpha Exchange team on board, we will further provide investment professionals with industry-leading tools to streamline and enhance their workflows by focusing on the most relevant and meaningful research content."