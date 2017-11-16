The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

CQG announces leadership changes to support China launch

First Published 16th November 2017

Rod Giffen named President, CQG APAC - Ryan Moroney appointed President, CQG Europe and the Americas

With the imminent launch of its initiative to add China to its global network of data and execution, CQG has announced that Rod Giffen, President, CQG, has relocated to China and will serve in the newly created position of President, CQG APAC. Ryan Moroney will return to CQG to assume the new role of President, CQG Europe and the Americas.

Moroney, who will re-join the firm in December, began his career in 2003 as a member of CQG's Data Quality team. During his 11 years at CQG, he helped build CQG's API business. His roles at CQG expanded to include product management of the Market Data and Order Routing teams and Director of Operations for the API division. He left CQG to pursue an opportunity at S&P Capital IQ, where he currently serves as Vice President of Sales to S&P's Corporates Segment in the Americas.

Mather said: "We're very pleased to welcome Ryan back to CQG to oversee our U.S. and European business, where we continue to focus on developing products that meet the needs of our expanding customer base."

