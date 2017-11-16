CQG announces leadership changes to support China launch

Moroney, who will re-join the firm in December, began his career in 2003 as a member of CQG's Data Quality team. During his 11 years at CQG, he helped build CQG's API business. His roles at CQG expanded to include product management of the Market Data and Order Routing teams and Director of Operations for the API division. He left CQG to pursue an opportunity at S&P Capital IQ, where he currently serves as Vice President of Sales to S&P's Corporates Segment in the Americas.

Mather said: "We're very pleased to welcome Ryan back to CQG to oversee our U.S. and European business, where we continue to focus on developing products that meet the needs of our expanding customer base."