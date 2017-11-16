Metamako awarded Chinese Certification for low-latency network devices

The CCC is a requirement for technology companies to sell their hardware in China and the certification gives Metamako fully-regulated access to the Chinese market.

Metamako's first products to be certified include the MetaConnect 48 low-latency layer 1+ switch and the MetaMux 48 series of switches, which are FPGA-enabled devices.

The Chinese certification will allow Metamako to sell its low-latency and FPGA-enabled devices and applications to clients such as domestic brokers, market makers and exchanges as well as FPGA developers. Metamako also expects to expand into other verticals and use cases including analytics, IT security and broadcast media in the short to medium terms.

Kevin Covington, CEO of Metamako, said: "We have been working very successfully with local resellers since the beginning of this year and have sold our solutions to clients in Hong Kong. However, until now it has not been possible to sell our technology in mainland China. This is the first step in getting all our products certified for sale in China, a market which offers enormous potential."