R3 and Microsoft expand partnership

New York, London, Singapore and Washington - The R3 and Microsoft partnership will offer deeper integration of the Corda platform with Azure, enabling businesses to deploy underlying computing resources for blockchain networks.

New functionality will enable businesses to set up Corda nodes and networks, users can also leverage Corda's integration capabilities to enable integration of Azure services with Corda, including SQL Database and in the future other services such as Azure Active Directory, Key Vault, and Express Route. This will enable developers to design and build apps on Corda, known as CorDapps, using familiar tools.