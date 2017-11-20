Esprow upgrades ETP Studio for FIX

New York, Singapore, and London - Esprow, a provider of enterprise testing technology for the financial markets, has released version 3.0 of ETP Studio for FIX.

Delivered as an in-premise solution, version 3.0 of ETP Studio for FIX includes over 200 new features, with a focus on ad-hoc testing of FIX APIs, generation of test results and test specifications, and emulation of more than 70 new FIX venues and binary exchanges.

Users of ETP Studio for FIX can leverage these new capabilities to advance their path towards DevOps automation, by simulating both client' FIX flow and trading venues' responses, using both FIX and native binary protocols. Additional reporting features can help fulfil obligations under MiFID II, including generation of reports and storage of test results, to support the compliance department.