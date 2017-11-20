McKay extends QED service to Milan and Zurich
First Published 20th November 2017
McKay Brothers International has added Milan and Zurich points of presence to its Quincy Extreme Data (QED) service
Milan and Zurich - The QED POPs in Milan and Zurich distribute a range of low latency futures contracts from the US and the UK. QED now provides select Aurora, Illinois-sourced Equity Index, Treasury, FX, Metals and Energy Futures to Milan in less than 38.10 milliseconds (ms).
QED has also added select three-month London Metal Exchange futures in Milan in less than 3.40 msy. The LME data is distributed in Zurich-ZH4 in less than 5.20 ms via a hybrid microwave/fiber network.
McKay will roll out an all-microwave route to Zurich in early 2018 and expects to increase the number of QED POPs in Europe and Asia and add new exchange sources in 2018.