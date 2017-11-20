McKay extends QED service to Milan and Zurich

Milan and Zurich - The QED POPs in Milan and Zurich distribute a range of low latency futures contracts from the US and the UK. QED now provides select Aurora, Illinois-sourced Equity Index, Treasury, FX, Metals and Energy Futures to Milan in less than 38.10 milliseconds (ms).

QED has also added select three-month London Metal Exchange futures in Milan in less than 3.40 msy. The LME data is distributed in Zurich-ZH4 in less than 5.20 ms via a hybrid microwave/fiber network.

McKay will roll out an all-microwave route to Zurich in early 2018 and expects to increase the number of QED POPs in Europe and Asia and add new exchange sources in 2018.