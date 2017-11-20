BNP Paribas and GTS announce strategic collaboration

BNP Paribas, a European provider of banking and financial services, and GTS, a New York-based global electronic market maker, have announced a strategic collaboration which will enable BNP Paribas to leverage GTS' trading and technology capabilities. The collaboration aims to provide BNP Paribas's clients with deeper liquidity, tighter spreads and improved pricing in the US Treasuries secondary market.

Under terms of the strategic collaboration, BNP Paribas will add GTS liquidity into its pricing framework. A dedicated team from both firms will leverage a mutually developed technology platform to provide BNP Paribas with access to greater liquidity, thereby enabling the bank to offer improved execution quality for clients as they trade directly with BNP Paribas.