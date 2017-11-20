Options appoints cybersecurity executive

New York - Options, the provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, has announced the appointment of John Gracey to its executive team. John joins the team as VP, Cybersecurity where he will be responsible for leading internal cybersecurity initiatives and the development of the Options Managed Security solution.

John joins Options from Capita Managed IT Solutions where he most recently held the role of Interim Head of Information Security.

Options CTO, John Bryant, commented, "Information security continues to dominate board-level concerns for our clients and their investors. John's thorough understanding of the cybersecurity landscape and his experience in defining security strategy will prove invaluable as we continue to roll-out platform security enhancements and ramp up our proactive cybersecurity initiatives to safeguard our clients."