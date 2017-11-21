Esprow opens New York office

Esprow, a provider of enterprise testing technology for the financial markets, has announced the opening of a New York office supporting the company's client base in North America.

The latest US clients include OpenDoor Securities and a bulge bracket global investment bank.

OpenDoor is the first all-to-all, anonymous, session-based, market-based solution for Off-the-Run US Treasuries and TIPS. Using Esprow ETP automated testing solutions, OpenDoor is deploying their FIX gateway with a diversified client base that includes central banks, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, primary dealers, asset managers, hedge funds, and trading firms.

The latest addition to Esprow's client base, a global US investment bank, joins others in using ETP Studio to test trading systems based on the FIX protocol. This enables them to automate testing in multiple regions, and across asset classes. ETP Studio is also used for ad-hoc testing of FIX sessions, emulation of FIX trading venues, and emulation of exchanges using binary protocols across North America, EMEA, and APAC.