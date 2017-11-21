trueEX appoints Kevin Lupowitz as CTO

trueEX has appointed Kevin Lupowitz to oversee the expansion of its execution services from interest rate swaps to encompass the broader Rates market.

Lupowitz was a founding employee and Chief Information Officer at Liquidnet. Previously he was CIO at trading platform FXAll where he was responsible for the technology transition and integration with Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, he was CIO of biometric secured ID provider CLEAR (by Alclear, LLC) where he led the core technology transformation to its Identity-as-a-Service platform.