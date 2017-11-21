Goldman Sachs announces executing broker arrangement with Bloomberg Tradebook

New York - The Goldman Sachs Group has entered an exclusive arrangement with Bloomberg Tradebook under which Goldman Sachs will offer equities execution services to Bloomberg Tradebook's customers while Bloomberg Tradebook will continue to provide analytics, technology, and support to its buy-side customers.

This strategic arrangement leverages the strengths of both organizations. Customers will retain the convenience of entering orders directly from the Bloomberg Terminal, and access to Bloomberg data, analytics, and technology. Bloomberg Tradebook customers will have access to Goldman Sachs' execution platform, liquidity offering, and global services.

"Our firms share the common principle that superior execution quality is increasingly driven by investing in best-in-class technologies," said Raj Mahajan, global co-head of Securities Systematic Solutions, Goldman Sachs.

Goldman Sachs said it is committed to offering a seamless transition for Bloomberg Tradebook clients, many of whom already have a relationship with Goldman Sachs.