Cresco receives FCA license for London operations

London - Boutique broker Cresco Capital Markets has received a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) license to expand options for traders throughout the UK. The company trades under CrescoFX, a brand of Cresco Capital Markets (UK) Limited and part of the Cresco Group.

"After moving our headquarters to London earlier this year, this was the natural step in the growth of our global trading services, so we are pleased to announce that Cresco is now a FCA-regulated broker," said Derek Mayne, who founded the company in 2011.

Cresco Capital Markets (UK) Limited offers two platforms for online traders: MT4 and Cresco Trader, as well as the possibility to trade FIX API.

In addition to CrescoFX, the Cresco Group consists of CrescoCap, also headquartered in London and providing investment solutions to institutional and professional investors via Foreign Exchange strategies, and CrescoCap Multi Strategy Fund Limited, which is domiciled in Bermuda.