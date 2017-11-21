Fenergo signs Client Lifecycle Management deal with BNP Paribas

Dublin, Ireland - Fenergo, the provider of Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions, has announced a signed deal with BNP Paribas. The bank is Fenergo's sixth European client to be signed in the last six months.

Fenergo's CLM solution will support BNP Paribas' global transformation project, delivering a single client view across all jurisdictions and entities and enabling the bank to comply with all local and global regulatory rules.