Thomson Reuters introduces APA Connectivity for MiFID II trade reporting

Thomson Reuters has introduced APA Connectivity, a customizable solution to enable compliance with trade reporting requirements for Approved Publisher Arrangements (APAs) under MiFID II, set to be implemented on January 3, 2018.

MiFID II regulations require financial companies to publish pre- and post-trade data to at least one APA, which will lead to a significant increase in both number and type of financial instruments subject to reporting obligations.

Thomson Reuters will offer connectivity to the Tradeweb, TradeEcho and BATS APA Services. More connectivity options will be considered based on client demand. The connectivity will cover pre and post-trade publication services for a wide range of MiFID II instruments.