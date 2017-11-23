DFSA and ASIC sign FinTech agreement
First Published 23rd November 2017
Dubai and Australia form FinTech agreement
The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) have entered into a FinTech innovation agreement to provide a regulatory framework that promotes innovation in financial services and regulatory compliance in their respective markets.
Under the terms of the agreement, the Authorities will share information on developments in innovation in each market. The agreement also introduces a referral mechanism that enables the Authorities to refer innovative businesses to their respective authorities.