IOSCO report provides new data on global hedge fund industry

The Board of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) has published its Report on the Fourth IOSCO Hedge Fund Survey, which provides regulators new insights into the global hedge fund industry and the potential systemic risks this industry may pose to the international financial system.

IOSCO's considers its biannual survey an important resource for regulators, given the lack of public and global data on hedge fund activities. The survey facilitates the regular collection and analysis of hedge fund data, enabling regulators to share information and observe trends regarding trading activities, leverage, liquidity management, markets and funding in the global hedge fund sector.

The report explains the results of the fourth IOSCO survey and provides an overview of the hedge fund industry based on data as of 30th September 2016. Since the first survey was conducted in 2010, data collection has expanded due to enhanced regulatory reporting regimes in some jurisdictions and fewer legal constraints around the use and sharing of data.

The latest survey makes the following observations: