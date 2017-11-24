Automated Trader Update: How to align broker and customer interests and make exchanges more competitive

As US regulators focus on conflicts of interest caused by maker-taker rebates, Michael Friedman, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Trillium, considers whether there's a way to align broker and customer interests and still incentivise liquidity provision. Read all about it in the latest article from Automated Trader.

The World Federation of Exchanges, which represents more than 200 market infrastructure providers including exchanges and CCPs, has published a position paper discussing the implications of international regulatory dissonance, supported by a series of policy recommendations to promote better regulatory coherence.

