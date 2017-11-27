Asset Control integrates with Thomson Reuters' Datascope Plus service

Following its investment in new loaders that support MiFID II reference and pricing reporting requirements, Asset Control has announced its integration with Thomson Reuters' new DataScope Plus service.

DataScope Plus is an end-of-day pricing and continuously updating reference data solution that covers over 11 million securities. Using this bulk service, clients will be able to receive large universes with reference data updates every 15 minutes, and the coverage of consolidated fields from sources such as ANNA, ESMA and Trading Venues.

Asset Control's DataScope Plus loader incorporates an out-of-the-box data model to capture Thomson Reuters' data. All Asset Control loaders and models are fully maintained, meaning that all announced additions and changes from vendors and/or standards such as ISO (e.g. MIC additions) are captured and made available in maintenance releases. Asset Control has maintained normalisation rules and an extended standard data model that contains MiFID fields, allowing different vendors' data to be compared for better quality, and functionality to consolidate data into a Golden Copy.