Yves Dupuy joins Euroclear as CIO

Brussels - Euroclear has announced, subject to regulatory approval, the appointment of Yves Dupuy as Chief Information Officer. Mr. Dupuy will be based in Brussels and will join the Euroclear Group Executive Committee, reporting to Lieve Mostrey, Chief Executive Officer of the Euroclear group.

Mr. Dupuy joins Euroclear from Societe Generale where he most recently was the Chief Information Officer, Global Banking and Investor Solutions for the EMEA region. He graduated with a postgraduate Masters in Management at Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Paris.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Dupuy said: "I am very proud to be joining Euroclear. My mission is to deliver a clear strategic direction and provide strong leadership for Euroclear's technology organisation. I look forward to working with teams across the group, technology vendors and clients to improve technology practices and achieve greater efficiencies."