Barracuda FX launches OMS Cloud

Barracuda FX, the provider of FX Order Management technology, has announced the launch of OMSCloud.

OMSCloud offers a solution to banks which have previously either not supported FX orders, or simply outsourced them via larger banks' single dealer platforms.

Kieran Fitzpatrick, CEO of Barracuda FX said, "We are delighted to launch our OMSCloud product, which offers banks active in the FX market a quality, affordable and robust OMS technology solution."